DMX’s Bankruptcy Filing Dismissed

Just when we thought rapper DMX was starting to get his stuff together, he takes a few missteps. After being arrested in South Carolina last week, DMX’s bankruptcy filing has been dismissed because of his noncompliance.

According to reports from The Journal News, DMX’s bankruptcy case was thrown out on Friday and makes his possessions game for creditors to snatch for auction. X could lose his share of a home in Mount Kisco, among other things. Although DMX is in the midst of dealing with a financial crisis, DMX will still be performing around the country. His publicist, Domenick Nati stated, “Despite this recent obstacle, the team will continue to move forward with DMX’s national performances and we are still working relentlessly at obtaining his passport for his fans overseas.”

X originally filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 29, 2013. In the documents, he claimed he had $50,000 in assets but owed between one and ten million dollars in debts. His biggest debt is to his children. He owes $1.3 million in back child support of his ten kids.

Hopefully, this tour that’s supposed to be nationwide and then go overseas rakes in enough money for him to put a real dent in this debt.

