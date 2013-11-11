Drake Is On His “Worst Behavior” In New Video

Drake knows when to keep things in the family. At a weekend stop for his “Would You Like A Tour?” tour in New Orleans, Drizzy played his entire minnie-movie/music video for “Worst Behavior,” from his chart-topping third album, “Nothing Was The Same.”

The 10-minute clip was shot in Memphis, Tennessee, and opens on the historic Royal Studios, which was run by Drizzy’s uncle Willie Mitchell. It features cameos by Juicy J, Project Pat, Turk and Drake’s father, Dennis Graham.

In between Drake’s mean muggin’ across the map, Juicy J lightens the mood with some funny interstitials. We think his pops and the older heads steal the show though.

[Spin]

RELATED:

“Buff” Correll Performs Awesomely Terrible Cover Of “Hold On We’re Going Home” [VIDEO]

Tyra Banks Drops Embarrassing Freestyle About Drake [VIDEO]

Ghostface Killah: Drake Added To The Wu-Tang Movement [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: