Is This Kanye West Knocking Out Paparazzi? [VIDEO]

We may have to add this to a the list of reasons magician David Blaine needs to make Kanye West disappear. A video has surfaced of a man who LOOKS like Kanye West going Kimbo Slice on two men in the street. The video is stamped Austin, Texas 2013 but there are not details on exact day or time.

While the jeans are skinny enough, the authenticity of the video is in question for several reasons, chief among them being that Kanye appeared at an Odd Future performance at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Nov. 9.

As much as we poke fun of Kanye on this site we just don’t believe he’d put his life and career in jeopardy by running up on two men in the street like this. What do you think? Is this Kanye West throwing bows?

