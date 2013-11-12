When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong: 3 Teens Allegedly Kill Man In Game Of “Knock Out”

According to New York CBS 2 , three New Jersey teens were charged with killing Ralph Erick Santiago in a game called “knock out” that involves randomly attacking innocent pedestrians and trying to knock them out in one punch.

The three suspects, who have not been identified because of their ages, 13 and 14 respectively, turned themselves in upon police releasing surveillance pictures of them near the scene. Take a look at more details of the story in the video below.

What is going on when we have 13 and 14-year-olds out here in this situation? We as a community need to have a conversation when this is where we are with it. With all the things our babies could be out here doing…this can’t be one of them.

Our thoughts go out to the Santiago family at this difficult time.

The Urban Daily will continue to follow this story.

