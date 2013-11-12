Ohio Female Rap Battle Goes From A Battle Of Words To Fists Being Thrown

Thanks to “Queen of The Ring ladies from all over are now taking the art of battle rap into serious concideration…but not everyone handles the battle appropriately. This was the case when two females by the names of Lady Dee and Shay went at it in an Ohio battle. One hit the other and then it was on. Take a look at the unfortunate set of events below!

Umm…wow! We have no other words for this other than these three…just stop it.

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Slap Back At Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones

TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!