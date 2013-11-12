Love & Hip Hop New York’s Rich Dollaz And Tara Get Open In New Interview [AUDIO]

In a recent interview, Love & Hip Hop New York castmates Tara and Rich Dollaz got super open about their story lines including; Peter Gunz and his wife Amina, Yandy and the new label and Erica Mena switching teams! Plus a whole lot more! Check it out in the video below!

RELATED: Peter Gunz Speaks About Reactions Over Love & Hip Hop New York

As everyone’s great-grandmother used to say when a situation was straight up messy…”Mmmmhh Mmmmhh Mmmmhh”. We’ll be watching next week to see what happens…will you?

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Slap Back At Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones

TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!