CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentTV

Love & Hip Hop New York’s Rich Dollaz And Tara Get Open In New Interview [AUDIO]

Leave a comment

In a recent interview, Love & Hip Hop New York castmates Tara and Rich Dollaz got super open about their story lines including; Peter Gunz and his wife Amina, Yandy and the new label and Erica Mena switching teams!  Plus a whole lot more! Check it out in the video below!

RELATED: Peter Gunz Speaks About Reactions Over Love & Hip Hop New York

 

As everyone’s great-grandmother used to say when a situation was straight up messy…”Mmmmhh Mmmmhh Mmmmhh”. We’ll be watching next week to see what happens…will you?

Meet The Official Cast Of “Love & Hip Hop New York”
0 photos

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

A Tribe Called Quest Marks 20 Years Since The Release Of Midnight Marauders

Happy Anniversary: 20 Years Of The Wu-Tang Clan

TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Slap Back At Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones

TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset

Kerry Washington On SNL : “What Does My Girl Say” [VIDEO]

 Miami Dolphins Racial Drama Plays On: Richie Incognito Speaks To Fox Sports

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

A Tour , Amina. Erica Mena , Betrayal , Citizenship , Love & Hip Hop New York , married , Peter Gunz , Rich Dollaz , Tara

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close