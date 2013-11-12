Love & Hip Hop New York’s Rich Dollaz And Tara Get Open In New Interview [AUDIO]

In a recent interview, Love & Hip Hop New York castmates Tara and Rich Dollaz got super open about their story lines including; Peter Gunz and his wife Amina, Yandy and the new label and Erica Mena switching teams! Plus a whole lot more! Check it out in the video below!
RELATED: Peter Gunz Speaks About Reactions Over Love & Hip Hop New York
As everyone’s great-grandmother used to say when a situation was straight up messy…”Mmmmhh Mmmmhh Mmmmhh”. We’ll be watching next week to see what happens…will you?
Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM
A Tribe Called Quest Marks 20 Years Since The Release Of Midnight Marauders
Happy Anniversary: 20 Years Of The Wu-Tang Clan
TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Slap Back At Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones
TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset
Kerry Washington On SNL : “What Does My Girl Say” [VIDEO]
Miami Dolphins Racial Drama Plays On: Richie Incognito Speaks To Fox Sports
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!