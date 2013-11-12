NFL Player Rob Gronkowski Disses Asian Fan [VIDEO]

Making disrespectful racial jokes seems to be all the rage in the NFL. Despite being in the midst of a firestorm surrounding Miami Dolphins players Jonathan Martin and Richie Incognito, the NFL now has to deal with New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski calling an Asian fan by some negative Asian stereotypes.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Rob Gronkowski was in Foxborough, MA doing a Q&A with football fans when a few hopped up on the stage where Gronkowski was and just started dancing. The Asian guy was part of the dancing group and was rocking a Gronkowski jersey at the event. Once the Asian man sat down, Gronkowski got really disrespectful on the mic. Displaying a look of surprise, Gronkowski said, “They told me he could only cook fried rice!”

After making the fried rice comment, Gronkowski shoved his foot further down his own throat when he referred to the Asian man as Leslie Chow, the Asian character from “The Hangover” franchise. The New England Patriots tight end kept on smiling and laughing, but someone thought the comments were disrespectful and quickly ran to the mic to added that the audience members all signed waivers requiring them to hand over any and all camera phone video.

Looks like this one slipped through the cracks.

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Azealia Banks Slams Pharrell Williams For Abandoning Her Music [PHOTOS]

Rap Genius Among Sites NMPA Is Targeting To Remove Copyrighted Lyrics

DMX’s Bankruptcy Filing Dismissed