Young Jeezy Threatens To Leak Album On Twitter

Rapper Young Jeezy is running out of patience. Again. Next month it will make three years since his last album for Def Jam Records, “TM:103 Hustlerz Ambition,” was released and he is ready to give his fans new material.

In a series of Tweets Jeezy vented his frustration at the lack of support he seems to be getting in finishing and releasing his next album, a fight he also had with “TM:103,” which was pushed back several times.

“I been perfecting this album 2 years for #myfans,” he wrote. “Where @LA_Reid when u need him #RIPShakirStewart. N*ggas @ @DefJamRecords keep playing games if you want! If Def Jam don’t get this right y’all got an early xmas gift #myfans”

Jeezy announced the latest album in September along with a new single, “In My Head” and a new song called “Birfday” was dropped just a few days ago. He might be feeling stressed about a recent lawsuit where the Hells Angels are claiming copyright infringement on their logo, but he might have a legit beef with the label suits.

