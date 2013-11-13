Indianapolis Colt Trent Richardson Allegedly Has Orgy Sex Tape Being Shopped Around

According to TMZ Sports, the Indianapolis Colts running back Trent Richardson has a situation brewing that shows his talents off the field.

TMZ reports that “someone” is shopping a video that shows explicit footage of the former 1st round NFL Draft pick engaged in an orgy with at least three women.

The mystery person who is in possession of the video has already contacted several media outlets, including TMZ Sports. However, no one is trying to pay for the footage at this point.

RELATED: 2 Chainz Explains Why He’s Doing A Sex Tape

TMZ has seen the footage and reports that Richardson is…gifted. They say that Richardson has got a lot in common with the Colts mascot. (Think that one through for a moment.)

So far no word back from the Richardson camp. Stay tuned!

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

A Tribe Called Quest Marks 20 Years Since The Release Of Midnight Marauders

Happy Anniversary: 20 Years Of The Wu-Tang Clan

Love & Hip Hop New York’s Rich Dollaz And Tara Get Open In New Interview [AUDIO]

TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Slap Back At Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones

TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset

Kerry Washington On SNL : “What Does My Girl Say” [VIDEO]

Miami Dolphins Racial Drama Plays On: Richie Incognito Speaks To Fox Sports

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!