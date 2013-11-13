Draya Michele Gives ‘Basketball Wives’ Co-Star Black Eye

The upcoming season of “basketball Wives LA” just might be the last for urban model Draya Michele. After being constantly antagonized and picked on for a few seasons, Draya has had enough which led to her and a few cast mates getting into a huge fist fight in a club last month.

As the story goes, Draya and the cast were filming for the new season of “Basketball Wives LA” when Draya got tired of one of the new cast members, Sunny Carter, making fun of Draya’s boyfriend football player Orlando Scandrick. Draya got so fed up that she finally snapped and things got physical really fast. The fight got so intense that the ladies had to be ripped apart from each other and then restrained so they wouldn’t attack one another again.

The trash talking started to get to Draya because the other ladies on the show kept dragging Orlando Scandrick’s name through the dirt. Scandrick was said to be a habitual cheater among a host of other negative things. The cast was scheduled to film some scenes for the finale in Paris, but Draya refused to go on the trip. We haven’t confirmed if the fight was the cause of Draya’s absence in Paris, but it probably had a lot to do with it.

Neither Draya or VH1 have made any statements surrounding the incident.

