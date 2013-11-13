Ghostface Signs On To Appear On VH1’s ‘Couples Therapy’

Navigating the choppy waters of dating and relationships is one of the toughest things we’ll have to face. Everybody can use a little help in that department, especially semi-famous to actually famous people. For that reason, rapper Ghostface Killah will appear on the fourth season of VH1’s hit reality show “Couples Therapy.”

Ghostface will try to mend his relationship with girlfriend Kelsey Nykole while on the show that puts a spotlight on deteriorating relationships in effort to help foster a better one. Other celebrities joining the cast are “The L Word’s” Whitney Mixter and Sada Bettencourt, Jon Gosselin and his latest girlfriend Liz Janetta, “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham will appear on the show as well, but her significant other won’t be with her.

The couples will be led through relationship building exercises by sex and relationship therapist Dr. Jenn Berman. In the official press release, the show is described as, “These four-and-a-half couples, at a crossroads in their relationships, will join together for over 2 weeks as they undergo intensive relationship therapy.”

Look out for the new season of “Couples Therapy” on VH1 in January of 2014.

Source

