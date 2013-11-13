Trinidad James: “The South Runs New York Hip-Hop!” [VIDEO]

Rapper Trinidad James jumped out of the frying pan and straight into the fire at his concert in Brooklyn last night. The “Females Welcome” artist had some choice words about the quality of music coming out of New York and they weren’t received too well.

While performing at Converse Rubber Tracks in Brooklyn, Trinidad James launched into a tirade about despite the show being packed, only ten people will buy his album. He made sure to tell the crowd that his album is “the sh*t.” The most interesting part of the rant came when he started talking about how New York used to run Hip-Hop, but now Atlanta runs New York.

Trinidad James said:

“You can’t tell me, or anybody here that’s a real f*cking hip-hop fan, that Kendrick Lamar was supposed to go platinum just this year. He’s been that f*cking good! But now, the n*gga that we been knew [was good] is coming and saying shit like he the king of New York. What is that? I remember when New York ran this sh*t, dog. When Dipset was f*cking turned the f*ck up! We were in Atlanta like, “Oh my God, I have to wear my bandana on tilt like Juelz.” What the f*ck happened, dog? Us in the South, us ‘bammas, we just did our own thing. But now we run y’all, musically. That’s crazy!” “I’m not trying to start nothing, but if you want to do something we can do something because I don’t give a f*ck. I’m just being honest with you. I looked up to New York music. But now every n*gga that’s really popping out of New York, you might as well say he’s from Atlanta. He’s from Atlanta. Y’all got n*ggas that interview that are more popping than n*ggas that are rapping.”

The once vibrant crowd was shocked into silence. Many just took their frustrations to Twitter and slammed James. Once Black Twitter got wind of James’ comments, all hell broke loose. Trinidad James’ twitter mentions looked worse than the photos from war-torn countries.

Later, James went on Instagram to justify his remarks, “When you say real shit people call it a melt down. That’s fine. The truth will set you free…#CrazyDeacon.” He further explained, “I said a lot tonight in NY and people are prolly gonna take the negative and run with it but my main purpose in life only is to take care of my mama and keep my shoe game on “30 million” . Other than that if I can inspire a young person to be the best person they wanna be along the way….then cool. Nothing else matters. #CrazyDeacon #BlackBatman.”

We all know Trinidad James is a special breed of human so we may not want to go so hard on him. After all, this is the guy that named his mixtape after a dinner value meal at Popeye’s. No shots, but shots.

