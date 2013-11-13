Backboard Collapses On Harlem Globetrotter After Dunk [VIDEO]

Harlem Globetrotter Bull Bullard was putting on one of his signature moves at a basketball game in Honduras when the backboard decided to play defense.

Bullard caught and alley-oop pass and put the ball through the rim and placed his feet on the backboard to put the ball through his legs to dunk again. But the backboard could not sustain his weight and came tumbling down.

“By the time I realized that the rim was coming down, it was too late, and it crashed down on me,” Bullard told The New York Daily News. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound “Bull” suffered a nasty gash above his left eye and a dislocated shoulder, but gave the crowd a thumbs up and walked off the court. Watch the video below.

[SOURCE]

RELATED:

Indianapolis Colt Trent Richardson Allegedly Has Orgy Sex Tape Being Shopped Around

NFL Player Rob Gronkowski Disses Asian Fan [VIDEO]

Miami Dolphins Racial Drama Plays On: Richie Incognito Speaks To Fox Sports

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!