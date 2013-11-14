Perri “Pebbles” Reid Says Chilli Slept With L.A. Reid And TLC Is Telling Lies [VIDEO]

WOW here we go! For everyone who wanted to know what Pebbles side of the story was, well… she told it to Wendy Williams today honey! Take a look and see what she claims really happened with TLC!

So to the question Did you really kick Chilli out of the group she said,

“No, T-boz and Left Eye did.”

Wow! This is interesting…because TLC’s story has been completely consistent over the years! They have never wavered on any of it for a second!

And when Wendy asked if Chilli slept with L.A. Reid Pebbles replied,

“Absolutely!”

Baby Jesus be a rewind button WHAT?! Man look this has already gotten uglier than it should be and we know good and well there is no way T-boz and Chilli will stay quiet after what was hurled at them today! Stay tuned!

