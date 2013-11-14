Perri “Pebbles” Reid Says Chilli Slept With L.A. Reid And TLC Is Telling Lies [VIDEO]

WOW here we go! For everyone who wanted to know what Pebbles side of the story was, well… she told it to Wendy Williams today honey! Take a look and see what she claims really happened with TLC!
RELATED: TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Slap Back At Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones
So to the question Did you really kick Chilli out of the group she said,
“No, T-boz and Left Eye did.”
Wow! This is interesting…because TLC’s story has been completely consistent over the years! They have never wavered on any of it for a second!
And when Wendy asked if Chilli slept with L.A. Reid Pebbles replied,
“Absolutely!”
Baby Jesus be a rewind button WHAT?! Man look this has already gotten uglier than it should be and we know good and well there is no way T-boz and Chilli will stay quiet after what was hurled at them today! Stay tuned!
Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio
READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM
A Tribe Called Quest Marks 20 Years Since The Release Of Midnight Marauders
Happy Anniversary: 20 Years Of The Wu-Tang Clan
Love & Hip Hop New York’s Rich Dollaz And Tara Get Open In New Interview [AUDIO]
TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Slap Back At Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones
TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset
Kerry Washington On SNL : “What Does My Girl Say” [VIDEO]
Miami Dolphins Racial Drama Plays On: Richie Incognito Speaks To Fox Sports
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!