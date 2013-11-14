Trinidad James Responds To Critics On “L.I.A.A.R.S.” [NEW MUSIC]

Atlanta rapper Trinidad James is reveling in the middle of the firestorm he created when he told a Brooklyn Hip-Hop crowd that Atlanta runs New York Hip-Hop. As one would assume, people went crazy over James remarks because a lot of people feel like he has no real credibility in the game to make such statements. Well, Trinidad James heard everything you had to say about him and guess what? He has no f*cks to give, as he proves that on his latest song “L.I.A.A.R.S.”

The title is an acronym for “Lames Is Always Acting Real…Sure.” On the track, Trinidad James sends shots in a few New York City radio DJs’ direction. James mentions popular NYC radio DJs Peter Rosenberg, who works at Hot 97 and Charlamagne tha God, who is one third of Power 105’s “The Breakfast Club.” Trinidad raps, “Rosenberg tried me, I almost hit him in his sh*t/God said spare him, now we the best of friends/On Hot 97, trying to crank the f*cking sh*t/Ain’t no God for Charlamagne if he try me again.”

A minute or two after the “All Gold Everything” rapper premiered the song, Peter Rosenberg hopped on Twitter and annmounced Trinidad James would be appearing on his radio show today.

