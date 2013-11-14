Matt Barnes Gets Into Scuffle With Serge Ibaka Over Blake Griffin[VIDEO]

The tension was thick during a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tensions boiled over early in the second quarter between Clippers small forward Matt Barnes and OKC’s Serge Ibaka after Ibaka got a little too physical with Barnes’ teammate Blake Griffin.

During the game Griffin got a rebound and Serge Ibaka shoved him. Before Griffin could gain his bearings, Barnes retaliated and shoved Ibaka. After Barnes got in Ibaka’s face, the two players began shouting at each other while other players tried to pull them apart. In the middle of the altercation, Serge Ibaka looked like he was about to put the paws on Barnes. Ibaka drew his fist all the way back and restrained himself from clocking Matt Barnes all in his eye.

Both players were ejected from the game and things went on without a hitch. However, Matt Barnes was still in his feelings about the incident. He later tweeted, “I love my teammates like family, but I’m DONE standing up for these n*ggas! All this sh*t does is cost me money..”

Tke a look at the video. Tell us who you think was about catch a beatdown.

