Actor Rob Brown Files Lawsuit Against Macy’s For Racial Profiling

Actor Rob Brown is seeking justice for allegedly being racially profiled in Macy’s. He recently filed a lawsuit against the department store giant. Although the “Treme” star is just filing the lawsuit, the incident that caused the lawsuit happened in June.

According to Brown, he went shopping in Macy’s flagship store in New York City’s Herald Square to pick up a gift for his mother who was graduating college. When he went in the store, he picked out a Movado watch that cost about $1,300. After he paid for the watch with his credit card, he went looking for a pair of sunglasses, but was stopped by three white men he believes were plain clothed New York police officers.

Rob Brown alleges he was immediately falsely accused of credit card fraud in front of other shoppers. He claims to have been hndcuffed and walked through the store as if he were a criminal. Brown was subsequently thrown into a holding cell where he was berated by the three white men for an hour. However, when the three men finally realized who the actor was, Rob Brown says they released him and tried to save face by offering him a police escort to his mother’s graduation, which he was very late for due to the racial profiling incident.

Rob Brown says racial profiling has been a huge problem with Macy’s and that’s why he filed the lawsuit, but we have yet to determine what exactly he’s seeking in the lawsuit. But we will definitely keep you posted about this story.

