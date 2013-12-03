5 Reasons To See Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Christmas”

Tyler Perry brings the laughs (and the drama) in his seventh movie in the Madea franchise “A Madea Christmas.” When Madea’s niece Eileen (Anna Maria Horsford) suspects things with her daughter Lacey (Tika Sumpter) aren’t what they seem, she decides to pay her a surprise visit, with Madea in tow.

Lacey is dealing with her own set of troubles when the town is unable to fund the yearly Christmas Jubilee. Trouble ensues when she reaches out to an old flame (J.R. Lemon) for corporate sponsorship.

Here are 5 Reasons you might want to take your family to see this latest installment in Tyler Perry’s popular series:

1. The World Is One Big Happy Family

“A Madea Christmas” features an integrated cast with the addition of Kathy Najimy, Larry The Cable Guy, Chad Michael Murray and Lisa Whelchel. Perry wisely underscores the commonalities we share, despite the differences in skin color.

2. The Reason For The Season

Perry is one of the few filmmakers in Hollywood who openly wears his faith on his sleeve and has no shame in proclaiming his views. With the recent rise in atheism, Christmas has moved away from the birth of Jesus and more towards a secular and capitalist holiday. In “A Madea Christmas”, Perry reminds viewers that love, family and peace are what makes this day so special.

3. Madea Keeps It Real

In a world where rappers drape themselves in Confederate flags and rhythmless White pop stars are credited with inventing the twerk, it’s refreshing to have a character like Madea who cuts through the foolishness and tells it like it is. The gun-toting elder does not suffer fools lightly and if she has to tell an overweight, middle-aged female customer to stay away from the lingerie or chastise classroom bullies, Madea’s one liners will keep the audiences laughing from beginning to end.

4. Tika Sumpter

After six years as feisty Layla Williamson on daytime sudser “One Life To Live” and guest spots on “The Game” and “Gossip Girl,” Sumpter is on the Hollywood fast track. Her villainous antics as Candace Young on “The Have And Have Nots” helped to bring the OWN network some of its highest ratings (2.6 million viewers tuned in for the fall season finale).

5. The Soundtrack

The “A Madea Christmas” soundtrack offers a soulful offering of Motown classics and modern R&B that will get you in the holiday spirit. Artists include: Boys II Men, Mariah Carey, Jackson 5, Kem, Kelly Rowland and Brian McKnight, with brand new tracks, “Favorite Thing”s from Kevin Ross and “Sleigh Ride” from Mprynt.

