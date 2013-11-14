Lil Scrappy Talks New Deal, Music, & Becoming King Of The South [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta rapper Lil Scrappy has had his fair share of ups and downs in his decade-long career behind the mic. After first finding success with singles like “Money in the Bank” and “No Problem,” Scrappy became a victim of bad business decisions and legal trouble. Despite becoming known more for his personal life than his music, Scrappy still continued to record. He dropped an independent album called the “Prince of the South” in 2008 and its sequel followed two years later.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Just when the casual Lil Scrappy listener was wondering where Scrappy went, he reemerged on the hit VH1 reality show “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.” Although the title mentions the music, Scrappy kept audiences entertained with his unique “thizz-ny-ee” lingo and watching how he deals with the women in his life like his mother Momma Dee, his ex-fiancee and mother of his daughter Erica Dixon, and his friend with benefits Shay “Buckee” Johnson.

Now that Scrappy has his love life squared away (he’s currently dating Bambi, one of the cast members of “Basketball Wives LA”), he’s finally getting back to the Hip-Hop. The Urban Daily got a chance to talk to the ATL’s crowned prince about his new label deal with Gri$tle Gang Records/Chinga Chang Records/Sony Entertainment, how to deal when your mother doesn’t like your woman, and if the new music he’s working on will position him to be the new King of the South.

TUD: Let’s talk about your new label deal with Gri$tle Gang Records/Chinga Chang Records/Sony Entertainment. How did this deal come about?

LS: I guess basically they seen that I was definitely a hard worker. I still got some youth in me. And I do actually make banging music. Plus, I’m still relevant right now, you know. So why not give it a chance and do something where you can make millions?

What’s different about this label situation than the ones with BME and later DTP you had in the past?

With this one, I got a lot of creative control. I do what I wanna do with it.

Will we get to see you building the new label as part of your storyline on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta”?

It definitely will. It’s just apart of love and hip-hop. So that’s just the hip-hop part of it. [laughs] I’m getting a new deal, got new music, and getting ready for the new album.

Speaking of the new album, why did you decide to name it “Reparations”?

Because I feel like they owe me. I feel like the whole game owes me. Even some of the people in the game, I feel like they owe because I done helped a lot of people in the game when I was on and then when I needed the favor back, I needed the love, they ain’t wanna do it.

What type of sound are you going for on the album?

I wanted to go in a like club slash…I don’t wanna say conscious, but I’ll say a real direction. I wanna touch people’s hearts and I want them to party at the same time. So I’m coming at them in that route right there.

You want your music to be real, but you still want people to party to it as well. Do you think the message in the music will fall on deaf ears if people are too busy partying to your music?

Nah. I mean sometimes it does get lost, but you not only listening to music in the club. Plus, you know, there’s a time for everything. There’s a time to party and a time to listen. Ya dig? So I think everybody will use both of those when they listen to music.

1 2Next page »