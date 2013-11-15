Chris Brown Out Of Rehab, Selling His Home In Hollywood

Chris Brown is out and he’s not stopping there. The embattled pop star made an earlier than expected exit from rehab yesterday after checking in for anger management a little over two weeks ago and might not be unpacking when he gets home.

After a reported street fight during Howard Homecoming where Brown was alleged to have punched a man in the face for photobombing, the “Love More” singer entered a rehab facility for anger management. According to TMZ, Brown was expected to spend up to three months but has been released early to complete community service in the Rihanna case.

In what may be a move to keep his anger issues at bay, Chris is now selling his Hollywood home and moving to Malibu. Brown has suffered through many complaints from his neighbors over his loud parties and spraying his house with graffiti. So he has put $1.5 Million Hollywood Hills home up for sale. The move to the more exclusive Malibu neighborhood guarantees almost similar issues with the neighbors, but maybe this means Brown is ready to live a quieter life and needs more space to do it.

[SOURCE]

