TLC Comes Back Hard On Pebbles For Her Wendy Williams Show Interview [VIDEO]

Did we or did we not say TLC was going to come back hard on Perri “Pebbles” Reid and her allegations that Chilli slept with L.A. Reid and that T-boz and Left Eye kicked her out of the group because of her extra curricular activities with their then producer Dallas Austin?

RELATED: Perri “Pebbles” Reid Says Chilli Slept With L.A. Reid And TLC Is Telling Lies [VIDEO]

Yes we did! And we were right! The girls from TLC released a statement! Check it out in the video below!

Welp it looks as though the public has spoken and they are NOT happy with Ms Reid…maybe it’s time to let it go and for goodness sakes…can she stop speaking for Lisa (Left Eye) who is no longer with us and can not defend herself? Just sayin!

Again we told you T-boz and Chilli were not going to let that interview go unchecked…and they didn’t let us down!

