Mariah Carey Slams American Idol And Possibly Shades Nicki Minaj [VIDEO]

According to TMZ, Mariah Carey shared that she hated being a judge on “American Idol” saying,

“Everyday it was like “working in hell with Satan.”

Carey never mentioned Nicki Minaj by name however you would have had to have been living under a rock if you didn’t know the two could not get a long at all during the entire season of the show!

Check out what Mrs. Nick Cannon had to say in the video below!

So we guess no one will have to ask her about that again…she covered it pretty well! Oh wait..she didn’t say Nicki’s name when she said Satan…so you know that will be the next thing she’s asked about. However maybe she wasn’t talking about Nicki after all. It’s possible that she was talking about Roman. Ha ya see what we did there? We thought you would but just in case you don’t get the joke take a look at the Nicki “Roman” Minaj video below!

See it’s possible right? Right!

