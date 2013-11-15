Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Porsha Stewart Slams Kenya Moore On Instagram [PICTURE]

So this is just getting messier and messier with these girls from RHOA! First Kenya decided to take Kordell‘s side about the gay allegations writing in her blog,

“I find it quite disturbing that Porsha and her family go on and on about the fact that Kordell may be gay. After all, she told the world she had a “picture perfect life” and married the “man of her dreams.” Cut to Porsha sitting with the attorney agreeing to take him back if he abided by a “list.” Well, a thinking person with a brain would ask the question that if the main problem was that he is possibly gay, why would you want him back? I don’t think Porsha is telling the whole truth. That’s always been my opinion of her and it remains the same after listening to her recall the “facts” about their marriage.”

Honey now Porsha is slapping back at the beauty queen! She posted this pic on her Instagram before quickly taking it down. But oops…this is the internets child..people will get it once it’s been up there!

RELATED: Kordell Stewart: ‘I’m Not Gay’ Despite What Wife Says

Interesting, so is Porsha confirming the rumors that Kenya has indeed had plastic surgery although she has denied this charge at every possible turn? The shade here is already implied no?

And by the way…is it just us or didn’t Kenya try to out her boy Walter on the show last season? Didn’t she elude to his sexual preference during the show? So why was it okay for Kenya but not for Porsha? Just curious!

