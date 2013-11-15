Rihanna & Drake Drop $97K In Houston Strip Club [VIDEO]

The couple that makes it rain together stays together. At least until breakfast. Singing stars Rihanna and Drake continued their on-again-off-again dealings during a Texas tour stop.

Security snitches at VLive in Houston told RadarOnline, that nothing was the same after Drake rolled into the spot with an entourage that included Rihanna. Drake performed at the Toyota Center and caught Rihanna’s act in Dallas on November 11th and the two alleged hooked up to party.

During their stay a reported $97,000 in federal reserve notes was sprinkled on three strippers named Miracle Watts, Lira Galore, and Jhonni Blaze.

Of course this is not a new thing for either star. Rihanna has been known to initiate monetary precipitation in Miami and New York, while Drake has paid the tuition of young clear-heeled women across the map.

Is this why Chris Brown is looking to move?

