HANG TIME: Was Trinidad James Right About NY Hip-Hop? [OPINION]

Atlanta rapper Trinidad James ruffled more than a few feathers when he proclaimed during a recent performance that “Atlanta rappers run New York.” The “All Gold Everything” rapper was admonishing the birthplace of Hip-Hop for its lost ability to set trends and allowing his hometown to set the tone in the industry.

“I remember when New York ran this sh*t, dog. When Dipset was f*cking turned the f*ck up!” he told a shocked crowd at Rubber Tracks Studios in Brooklyn. “We were in Atlanta like, ‘Oh my God, I have to wear my bandana on tilt like Juelz.’ What the f*ck happened, dog? Us in the South, us ‘bammas, we just did our own thing. But now we run y’all, musically. That’s crazy!”

James immediately drew the ire of fans, critics and artists (namely Maino) who felt he wasn’t in a position to say anything considering that he only has one hit, a couple of mixtapes and no album out yet. But is an important message being lost because of the messenger?

I had some thoughts on it and texted my friends/brothers/peers in the game Datwon Thomas (XXL, Vibe, King) and Chuck Creekmur (Allhiphop.com). Our text conversation put our 4G data plans through their paces so we decided to convene in a Google Hangout to hash it out.

