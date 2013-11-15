Terrence Howard & Harold Perrineau Do A Scene from ‘Dolemite’ [VIDEO]

The men of “The Best Man Holiday” stopped by “The Arsenio Hall Show” to have some fun. Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, Morris Chestnut and Harold Perrineau talked about reuniting for the film and working as black actors in Hollywood.

But before the conversation got too serious, Arsenio asked Terrence Howard to kiss-n-tell about locking lips with Oprah (“Magnificent”) and challenged the guys to an Act Off using infamous lines from Dolemite. Arsenio also got the guys to break out their New Edition dance from the film! Watch the clips below!