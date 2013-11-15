FX To Premiere New Gay Rapper Cartoon “Chozen” [VIDEO]

Imagine if “Archer” was an ex-con turned rapper instead of a spy. And he was gay (out in the open anyway). The suits at FX are gambling that this concept will be compelling television.

FX will be premiering a new cartoon show about a gay rapper named “Chozen” in January 2014. The show is being produced by the people behind “Eastbound & Down” and is every bit as rude as you’d imagine.

A nerdy white guy is busted in a hotel room with drugs, guns and dead hookers and emerges from prison ten years later with tattoos, nipple rings a new name and taste for men.

It features comedian Bobby Moynihan of Saturday Night Live (voice of Chozen), writer-creator Grant Dekernion, Totally Biased‘s Hannibal Buress, Parks and Recreation‘s Kathryn Hahn, Nick Swardson, Eastbound & Down’s Danny McBride and Method Man.

Take a look:

[SOURCE]

