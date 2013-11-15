R. Kelly Talks About “Black Panties” And Working With Justin Bieber [VIDEO]

R. Kelly has been on his jazzy sweet love ish for the past couple of albums, but now he is back to where it all began for his next album, “Black Panties.”

Over the years, he’s crossed genres working with artists such as Celine Dion and defied all R&B bounds with the “Trapped in the Closet” series. Now, he’s worked with Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Justin Bieber, and he is excited to bring everyone the new “hotness” of R&B.

R. Kelly on working with Lady Gaga:

Well it’s simple. I had a show about two months ago. And [Gaga] was there and she came backstage. I went on stage and she was on the side chilling while I did my show. After that, we chopped it up for a minute and she asked me to do a song that she had and wanted me to get on it. I’m like ‘Man, give it to me…I can’t wait to hear this,’ because it [was] like ‘What is this gonna sound like?’ you know what I mean? When she sent it, it was so hot. And when we got together, she’s so hot! I’m like- I’m hot, we [so] hot can’t nothing happen but hotness! So it just worked out. I’m feeling good about it!

Are you excited for new R. Kelly?

