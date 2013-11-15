Rihanna Wonders “What Now” In New Video

Rihanna goes it alone in the new video to “What Now,” the latest clip from her multiplatinum seventh album, “Unapologetic.” In comparison to the more risque, “Pour It Up” this time out we find RiRi emotionally stripped down instead of literal stripping.

“What Now” is the sixth single from “Unapologetic,” which was released almost a year ago. Rihanna is currently on her “Diamonds World Tour” promoting the album and taking time to make it rain in strip clubs with her buddies and create havoc on Instagram on her days off.

