Kendrick Lamar Skips GQ Men Of The Year Party Over Stereotypical Interview Of Him

According to TMZ, GQ Magazine‘s “Rapper of the Year”, Kendrick Lamar boycotted the mag’s Men of the Year Party on Tuesday because of the way that they chose to interview and write about him in the mag.

In the interview, which GQ released this week, writer Steve Marsh expresses surprise at Kendrick’s discipline, the fact that he doesn’t drink excessively and womanize like the other rappers. Blank Stare…really? Did he tell Kendrick that he speaks so well and that he is really clean too?

The writer also spends a lot of time talking about the gang violence endemic in Kendrick’s hometown of Compton. Kendrick is a bright spot in that story of a community in pain and anguish…why harp on the negative?

Kendrick and his camp are disgusted about this! They feel Marsh focused on the wrong details, senselessly romanticizing a dark time in hip hop, when the article should have been a celebration of Kendrick’s successes not a rehashing of other artists and their choices or careers and pretending as though every single artist in Hip Hop is supposed to be the exact same.

The CEO of Kendrick’s label Top Dawg Entertainment Anthony Tiffith told TMZ,

“The interview portrayed him and his company in a negative light and he won’t stand for it. To say he was ‘surprised at our discipline’ is completely disrespectful … Kendrick deserved to be accurately documented. The racial overtones immediately reminded everyone of a time in hip-hop that was destroyed by violence, resulting in the loss of two of our biggest stars [Tupac and B.I.G.] … As a result of this misrepresentation, I pulled Kendrick from his performance at GQ’s annual Man Of The Year party. While we think it’s a tremendous honor to be named as one of the Men Of The Year, these lazy comparisons and offensive suggestions are something we won’t tolerate.”

See this is a prime example of why we don’t need culture vultures writing about the music and our culture. How completely out of pocket this is! Hip Hop is more than drugs..showing up on CPT and slapping up heauxs! They gave him an award but instead of honoring him, they acted as though they just wanted to get on his bandwagon.

They didn’t know what to talk about at best or it’s just complete ignorance at worst. Its almost 2014…will Hip Hop ever be humanized by people outside of the culture or will we always be just as stereotypical as Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima? You know like those people dancing around in commercials for food or drink etc because that’s how we all act for some chicken right? We could always ask the lady from the Popeye’s commercials…but oh wait….never mind.

Kendrick’s team did the right thing and they should be holding their heads up high…bottom line.

