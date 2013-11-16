Sylvester Stallone Allegedly Calls A Paparazzi Member Nigg*r [VIDEO]

Can we get Mr. T or Apollo Creed in here because according to TMZ, Sylvester Stallone is dropping N-bombs on the paparazzi! We sort of think those movies would have gone differently if Rocky called either one of those African American men the N…but we digress! Take a look at the video below and you tell us if you hear it at around the 7 second mark!

Sly was leaving Caffe Roma with a friend when he suddenly turned around and allegedly let it fly. There were in fact African-American photographers filming Sly at Caffe Roma, but it’s unclear if the epithet was directed at them.

Although it’s pretty hard to hear over all of the background noise, what it seems like he is saying is,

“This f**king n***er here, this f**ker.

Sly’s rep tells TMZ, the actor DENIES using the N word. The rep first claimed that Sly insisted that he said,

“F**king Ass**le.”

But then the rep got back to TMZ and changed their story to Sly saying,

“f**king idiot.”

The rep for Sly also claims the woman in the video who says, “Why the racial slurs?” was NOT talking directly to Sly. The rep says the photog made the comment so she could pump up the value of the video.

Yeah okay…good luck with the excuses. If Sylvester Stallone had the testicular fortitude to say it then he ought to own it instead of sending his rep out to cover it up with things that he CLEARLY did not say. With all the things they could have gone with Assho*le and Idiot were the best they could do? They could have said; shiver, liver, quiver, giver, bigger, come hither or even got my finger on the trigger…but that’s what they gave us huh? OK!

Hmmm could Eddie Murphy have been right in this case? Let’s refresh your mind about what he had to say about Rocky all those years ago in the movie “Raw”.

