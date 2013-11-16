Jay Z Releases New Statement Regarding His Collab With Barney’s Department Stores

According to the New York Daily News, Jay Z has issued a statement regarding his impending line at Barney’s department stores which have had so many people in an uproar over racial profiling incidents in the last few months.

Says Hov,

“I am in a unique position to use my voice to affect change to this disturbing issue. The easy position would have been to walk away and leave policy making to others hoping that someone addresses the problem. I will not leave the outcome to others. I will take this into my own hands with full power to recommend, review and revise policies and guidelines moving forward. I am choosing to take this head on.”

Kirsten John Foy, president of the National Action Network’s Brooklyn chapter, said Jay Z’s actions will hopefully repair damaged customer relations at the high-end department store. Foy added,

“We are happy to see Mr. Carter demonstrate leadership on this issue. We believe that this can only advance the cause of ending shop and frisk and retail racial profiling.”

Jay Z has promised that 100% of the proceeds instead of the original 25% from his Barneys New York collaboration will go to the Shawn Carter Foundation.

Is this enough? Does this bring back his credibility on the issue or will fans continue to feel left behind? Guess only time will tell.

