“Best Man Holiday” Director Says Prince Was Considered For New Edition Scene [VIDEO]

Even if you haven’t seen “The Best Man Holiday” yet, the scene in the trailer where the four male leads are lip-syncing to New Edition’s classic “Can You Stand The Rain” is already a mega hit. But in any creative process there are drafts and the final product isn’t always what was planned. So what other songs were being considered for this wonderfully nostalgic scene?

“There were a lot of other possibilities. But that song was just seminal in my college experience,” Director Malcolm D. Lee tells TheUrbanDaily.com. “It was very popular when I was a freshman at Georgetown University. We actually had lip sync contests at school and a couple of basketball players did a routine to [New Edition]. There were a number of possibilities but I felt this worked thematically with the movie and would be great to do with the cast members.”

So which other songs were considered? Lee told us that some classics by Babyface, Prince and Guy were also in the running. Watch our interview to see which ones!

