[UPDATE] GQ Releases Statement Regarding Kendrick Lamar Interview

As we previously reported, Kendrick Lamar was named Rapper Of The Year by GQ Magazine however he did not attend their Man Of The Year Party as a result of the interview that was conducted on him. His camp released a statement yesterday about the incident and how they felt the racial overtones of the interview had simply pushed them too far.

GQ released a statement about the incident check it out below!

Says Jim Nelson, GQ editor-in-chief,

“Kendrick Lamar is one of the most talented new musicians to arrive on the scene in years. That’s the reason we chose to celebrate him, wrote an incredibly positive article declaring him the next King of Rap, and gave him our highest honor: putting him on the cover of our Men of the Year issue. I’m not sure how you can spin that into a bad thing, and I encourage anyone interested to read the story and see for themselves. We were mystified and sorely disappointed by Top Dawg’s decision to pull him at the last minute from the performance he had promised to give. The real shame is that people were deprived of the joy of seeing Kendrick perform live. I’m still a huge fan.” —Jim Nelson, GQ editor-in-chief

Hmmm…so is it GQ’s perspective that the ownness for how Kendrick and his camp feels goes to Team Kendrick instead of to the writer who asked the questions that offended them? Seems like maybe there is still a disconnect going on. It might have been better not to say anything at all and to just let it blow over.

Anyone who has ever sat through a communications course will tell you that in inter-personal communications, conversation is not impacted so much by the speakers intent but more by how what they said was perceived. It doesn’t really matter how the writer meant it, it’s how Kendrick and his camp perceived it that is the problem.

So what do you think? Take our poll and have your say. Are Kendrick and his team responsible for feeling that the interview had stereotypical and racial overtones to it? Or is it the fault of the writer for conducting an interview that was out of his knowledge base? Or both?

There is no word yet from the Kendrick Camp but The Urban Daily will keep this story updated as information becomes available.

