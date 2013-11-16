[UPDATE] Sean Martin Finally Speaks To Media About His Situation With Miami Dolphins

TMZ is reporting that Jonathan Martin finally broke his silence and addressed the media regarding his departure from the NFL and his desire to return to the field ASAP.

RELATED: Miami Dolphins Racial Drama Plays On: Richie Incognito Speaks To Fox Sports

Martin had a meeting in NYC with the special counsel hired by the NFL … to talk about his treatment by Dolphins teammates, including Richie Incognito who’s been suspended for allegedly bullying Martin. The special counsel is trying to find out if there was legal wrongdoing in the Miami Dolphins locker room or not.

Check out what Sean Martin had to say in the video below.

The next question is will he try to return to the Miami Dolphins or will he be picked up by another team? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Love & Hip Hop New York’s Rich Dollaz And Tara Get Open In New Interview [AUDIO]

TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Slap Back At Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones

TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset

Kerry Washington On SNL : “What Does My Girl Say” [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!