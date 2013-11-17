Tameka Raymond Honors Her Beloved Son Kile With 5K Run/Walk

Tameka Raymond is honoring her son Kile with a Give Thanks 5K Run/Walk which will benefit the Kile’s World Foundation. The foundation will play host and is excited to announce the involvement of veteran fitness guru Donna Richardson Joyner and R&B singer Syleena Johnson in the project as well. Proceeds will fund the foundation’s art camps.

Tameka Raymond encourages the community, particularly young people, to get active and give thanks. Said Tameka Raymond, founder and chairman of Kile’s World Foundation,

“It’s been proven that physical activity is one of the most beneficial things you can do for your health, so we are excited about families joining us as we get activity and stay healthy.”

Says Richardson Joyner,

“It’s really great that even in Kile’s death, lives will be saved,”

Proceeds from the Give Thanks 5k Run/Walk will go to support Kile’s World’s art initiatives and its upcoming camps.

Says Raymond,

“The arts were extremely important to my son, Kile, so as we kickoff the holiday season, I’m inviting everyone to give back while burning off those extra Thanksgiving calories. In the process, you will be making a camper’s dream come true.”

What:

Give Thanks 5K Run/Walk is an opportunity for families, veteran and novice runners and walkers to get active and give back.

When:

Saturday, Nov., 30, 2013

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where:

Chastain Park

4469 Stella Drive Northwest

Atlanta, GA 30327

Who:

Focusing on performance, fine and applied arts, Kile’s World Foundation offers comprehensive art education to children ages 10-17. The foundation offers art­based camps with multiple workshops including acting, singing, dance, painting, illustration, music

production and digital media instruction. The foundation wishes to cultivate an environment where developing artists can explore their artistic interests with the guidance and support of mentors. For more information, click here.

Why:

Proceeds raised from the Give Thanks 5K Run/Walk will fund Kile’s World Foundation art camps. Students age 10-17 will be given the opportunity to explore various elements of the arts, including acting, singing, dance, painting, illustration, music production and digital media.

