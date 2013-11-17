“The Wake Up Show” Inducts The Audible Doctor And Chris Young Into Unplugged Series [VIDEO]

As we previously reported, King Tech, Sway and DJ Revolution have been dropping phenomenal videos of emerging artists over the last few weeks and this week is no exception! The World Famous Wake Up Show recently created a Hip Hop experience like none other. They took Grammy Award Winning musicians who had never played together before and paired them with emerging Hip Hop artists. The result was a day of Hip Hop genius. They are finally rolling out the videos from that amazing day.

RELATED: Breaking New Artists: “Wake Up Show” Goes Unplugged [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

First up this week is The Audible Doctor who is a member of the Hip Hop group The Brown Bag AllStars and for his solo joints as well. As one of the most sought after up and coming producers in New York City at the moment, this kid is shaking the underground scene by the shoulders and awaking the masses to his abilities in a major way. Audible Doctor is versatile as you will see in the video and his rhyme scheme and flow are the cross-roads where verbal adeptness and cleverness meet. His punishment for every word spit is corporal as he kills each verse with no remorse. And just to show you how much he wanted to be a part of King Tech and Sway’s Unplugged project…the guy spit his verse while dealing with the an awful case of the flu! Take a look below!

Next up is Chris Young who took the room by surprise when he stepped up to the mic. Don’t let his smile fool you into thinking there isn’t poison about to be spit from his lips! This kid is unassuming but when he grabs a microphone it’s curtains on the kindness as he is about to murder every lyric in the song. His abilities to spit his truth and to share his story are nothing short of genuine gifts. He’s able to take it to a place of no return! Check him out!

Well there you go! Two very different and very dope performances! Through the coming weeks there will be even more of them so stay tuned!

Check out www.wakeupshow.com for new updates on both the “Wake Up Show Unplugged” project and to keep up with Tech, Sway and Rev about what’s going on with their show on Sirius XM/ Shade 45! You can also follow them on Twitter at @wakeupshow. Don’t forget to tune in Monday nights, Shade 45 on Sirius XM at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT!

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Love & Hip Hop New York’s Rich Dollaz And Tara Get Open In New Interview [AUDIO]

TLC’s Chilli And T-Boz Slap Back At Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones

TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset

Kerry Washington On SNL : “What Does My Girl Say” [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!