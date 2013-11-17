SNL And Lady Gaga Spoof Kanye West And Kim Kardashian In “Wake Up With KimYe” Skit [VIDEO]

Saturday Night Live went there again and did a spoof of Kanye‘s recent bragging about his fiancee Kim Kardashian and the reported almost “mind control” that he has over her. The sketch entitled “Waking Up with Kimye,” features the power couple running a morning show that, “Let’s you start off your morning than with our energy, my opinions, and the sound of Kim’s voice.”

Host Lady Gaga played an Apple Genius Bar worker who got caught up in the middle of the madness.

Somehow we think Kanye is not going to be happy when he sees this…call it a hunch.

Editor’s Note: Calls to Jimmy Kimmel were not returned.

