“Breaking Bad” Memes Come To Life In Alternate Ending [VIDEO]

When the AMC hit series “Breaking Bad” came to a dramatic conclusion this year, the Internet was already making “Malcolm In The Middle” tie-ins before the closing credits rolled.

RELATED: 10 Things We’ll Miss About “Breaking Bad”

The lead character in “Breaking Bad,” Walter White, was played by actor Bryan Cranston, who was also the father (Hal) in “Malcolm In The Middle.” As a result, many speculative jokes were made that the entire “Breaking Bad” series was an offshoot of Hal’s decidedly more domestic existence.

Well, in a recently leaked “alternate ending” to “Breaking Bad” Cranston and his “Malcolm…” co-star Jane Kaczmarek (who played his wife Lois) poke fun at the notion that–in the immortal words of The Notorious B.I.G.–“it was all a dream.”

“Honey wake up!” Cranston says. “I just had the scariest dream. I was this meth dealer! I was this world class chemist and I cooked and I sold this ultra pure methamphetamine.”

Watch it below.

[SOURCE]

RELATED:

Jay Z Diving Memes Decoded [PHOTOS/Lyrics]

Miguel’s Billboard Awards Leg Drop: The Funniest Memes

Best Super Bowl Power Outage Memes

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!