Diddy’s Kids Care: Pack Up Their Own Belongings And Send To Typhoon Victims

According to TMZ the kids belonging to Diddy and Kim Porter had their little hearts touched by the stories they heard about the typhoon victims in the Philippines. They wanted to do something to help and kids need to feel they have power within themselves to affect the world around them so what did they decide they could do? They decided to take their own belongings and donate them! How wonderful is that?!

Friends told TMZ that Diddy’s kids were so moved by the stories of devastation that they decided to organize their own family-style relief effort.

6-year-old twins Jessie James and D’Lila Star pitched in to help their big brothers, Christian and Quincy with the task. The kids filled box after box with their own shoes, clothing and blankets and then shipped them off to Philippines relief agencies.

Now, they’re hoping other Hollywood kids will follow their lead.

Wow! How completely cool are they for this?! Maybe other kids will follow in their footsteps period! Dear Kim Porter and Diddy…GREAT JOB!

