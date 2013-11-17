Say What: Lamar Odom Confirms He’s Close To Resigning With The Clippers

TMZ Sports is reporting that Lamar Odom just confirmed he is close to resigning with the Los Angeles Clippers. Yup you saw it…no need to shake your head around or rub your eyes that is what we said! After an alleged crack fueled Summer and at least part of the Fall, Lamar Odom confirmed that he is about to resign with the LA Clippers! Take a look at the video below!

RELATED: Lamar Odom’s Former Teammates Show Support [VIDEO]

Granted he barely said like 5 words in total but they were all the ones that you needed to positively confirm the rumors were true. TMZ reports that Coach Doc Rivers said he met with Lamar Friday to have a chit chat and there is a buzz that serious negotiations are underway. Lamar is said to have been seriously training for the last month. And honestly…maybe the training and total discipline that the game requires to compete at that level will be just what he needs to stay healthy. Whatever works to get him to a better place we salute.

In a word WOW! Stay tuned!

