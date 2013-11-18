Charlamagne Tells Trinidad James He Is One Of The Worst Rappers Out Here [AUDIO]

Wow! In a recent Donkey Of The Day segment featuring Trinidad James, Charlamagne showed all the way off! No we mean even for Charlamagne! Calling Trinidad “Snaggle Tooth” and “Two Teeth James” and that’s just the beginning! Check out what he had to say to Trinidad regarding his on stage disrespect of New York Hip Hop in the video below!

Welp! There you go!

But that “freestyle” though….uhh okay. The wackness is real out here and some people are still willing to call it out when they see it! Just saying!

