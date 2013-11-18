Kanye West Speaks To Design Students At Harvard [VIDEO]

Kanye West may have found his true calling. The Chicago producer/MC gave a brief lecture to some design students at Harvard University before his Yeezus tour stop in Boston.

West was joined by Virgil Abloh, the creative director of his brand DONDA, and gave an impassioned speech about being able to build a “utopia” through design. It was the kind of rhetoric that inspires minds at institutions of higher learning across the country and the best environment for his admittedly apolitical views.

“I do believe the world can be saved through design. Everything has to be architected,” he said after inviting them all to his show. “The first DONDA employees were architects who started designing t-shirts instead of buildings. If I sit down and talk to Oprah for two hours the conversation is about self-realization and actually seeing your creativity happen in front of you…

“The reason I ‘turn up’ so much in interviews is that I’ve tasted what it means to create and be able to impact and effect in a positive way. And I know that theres’ more creativity to happen. I know there are traditionalists that hold back the good thoughts and there are people in offices that stop the creative people and are intimidated by actual good ideas and I believe a utopia is actually possible, but we’re lead by the least nobel, the least dignified, the least tasteful, the dumbest and the most political.”

Watch a video of the clip below. We’d be surprised if Kanye wasn’t invited back to be commencement speaker after this taste, even though we wish he’d speak like himself again.

