Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Seeks To Lower Child Support

Back in 2005, the Ying Yang Twins were huge rap stars with plenty of hit records. Fast forward right years and things aren’t as great as they once were for the Atlanta duo. Things have gotten bad for one half of the Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc that he went to a family court judge and begged to have his child support payments lowered.

According to a previous child support agreement, D-Roc, real name De’Angelo Holmes, must pay his ex-wife $2,500 a month for the child they share together. However, the agreement was put in place when D-Roc was at the height of his career making about $19,000 each month.

D-Roc recently went to court to have his child support payments lowered because since his career has been on a decline since “Wait (The Whisper Song),” he has only been pulling down $2,500 a month. The judge granted D-Roc’s motion and lowered the child support payments significantly.

Instead of paying $2,500 a month, D-Roc now must only shell out $550 a month for his child. He caught another break when he was allowed to work out a payment schedule for the $45,000 he owes in back child support.

