Melanie Fiona And Others Honored By ASCAP

Being a songwriter in the music biz opens up a host of doors that can bring buckets of dollars for life. And if you’re honored by ASCAP, that’s just the icing on the cake. Melanie Fiona and Latoya Luckett were among the honorees to snag an award. “It’s really an honor and I feel really blessed,” said Fiona about getting her award.
Watch them being honored below.
MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY
This Is What Happens When You Get Eddie Murphy And Snoop Lion On A Song
Is Jamie Foxx Done With Music? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Also On The Urban Daily:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily