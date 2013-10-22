Melanie Fiona And Others Honored By ASCAP

Being a songwriter in the music biz opens up a host of doors that can bring buckets of dollars for life. And if you’re honored by ASCAP, that’s just the icing on the cake. Melanie Fiona and Latoya Luckett were among the honorees to snag an award. “It’s really an honor and I feel really blessed,” said Fiona about getting her award.

Watch them being honored below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Is Christina Milian Engaged?

This Is What Happens When You Get Eddie Murphy And Snoop Lion On A Song

Is Jamie Foxx Done With Music? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Also On The Urban Daily: