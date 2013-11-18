Will There Be A “Waiting To Exhale” Sequel? [VIDEO]

Before Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett reunited to star in this year’s Christmas musical, “Black Nativity,” they worked together on the 1995 romantic drama, “Waiting To Exhale.”

Whitaker directed Bassett, Loretta Divine, Lela Rochon and the late Whitney Houston in the film adaptation of the Terry McMillan novel. With the break-out success of the sequel to “The Best Man” and rumors of a “Love Jones” follow-up, there have been whispers of getting a sequel to “Waiting….”

In this week’s episode of TVOne and TheUrbanDaily.com’s “What’s Hot Now” the stars shed some light on why a sequel has been hard to get off of the ground.

Your browser does not support iframes.

