Ja Rule Not Ready To Come Back To Music Until Time Is Right [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Since recently being released from prison and starring in the movie “I’m in Love With a Church Girl,” Ja Rule doesn’t plan on releasing new music any time soon. “I don’t want to rush it. I just want to work on it and let it organically happen,” he said.

Watch the entire interview below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

