Ja Rule & 50 Cent Wind Up On The Same Flight

When they say time heals all wounds, plenty people thought the beef between Ja Rule and 50 Cent would be the exception to the rule. However, it seems as though time even healed the beef between the two warring rappers. Ja Rule recently tweeted that he and his former archnemesis 50 Cent were seated a few feet away from each other on an airplane.

As many of you already know, 50 Cent and Ja Rule have been beefing for more than a decade. Honestly, they’ve been at each others’ throats so long, we don’t even remember what initially started the drama anymore. Despite the bad blood, everything was good while they flew the friendly skies. Ja tweeted, ““What are the chances me and 50 same flight same row no problems!!! #Grownmanshit.”

Naturally, when Ja Rule sent out the first tweet, many asked whether there would be a physical confrontation while on the plane. Murder Inc’s flagship artist quickly put those thoughts to rest when he tweeted, “For all those who want nothing more then for two black successful black men to KILL each other KILL YOURSELF!!! #Niggaweoffdat.”

If 50 Cent still has some ill will towards Ja Rule, it’s one sided because when Ja Rule spoke to Angie Martinez, he told the NYC radio DJ that he had moved on and wasn’t thinking about that petty mess.

What are the chances me and 50 same flight same row no problems!!! #Grownmanshit — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) November 18, 2013

For all those who want nothing more then for two black successful black men to KILL each other KILL YOURSELF!!! #Niggaweoffdat — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) November 18, 2013

