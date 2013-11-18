RES Serves Up A Helping Of “Refried Mac” [VIDEO]

When Philadelphia-born singer RES, (born Shareese Renée Ballard) came on the scene in 2001, her single “Golden Boys” and the debut CD that spawned it, “How I Do,” defied categorization.

“I think my music is the alternative to what’s going on in R&B. I feel like it always has been,” she tells TheUrbanDaily.com. in our next edition of Main Stage. “When I put out my first record ‘How I Do’ it was put into the Neo Soul category and I felt like I was the alternative person to the Neo Soul category. I didn’t make songs reminiscent of Stevie Wonder or Roy Ayers. I just came in with my own thing.”

RES continues to two-step outside of the box with her new EP, a collection of Fleetwood Mac covers called “Refried Mac,” and an upcoming album called “RESet.”

“The subject matter is everything that inspires me,” she shares. “The RES now verses the one when I dropped my first album is a lot more experienced and confident. In 2001 I made an album and I didn’t know if people would like it. Going into 2014 I’m making an album and I know people will like it.”

Watch RES perform “The Chain” and tell us more about her musical inspirations.

