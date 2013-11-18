George Zimmerman Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Shotgun At New Girlfriend

Well, Well, Well here we go again….it’s being reported by CNN that George Zimmerman, the man responsible for hunting down and killing teenager Trayvon Martin, has been taken into custody for Domestic Violence Battery, Aggravated Assault and Criminal Mischief. The arrest stems from reports that he allegedly pointed a shotgun at his girlfriend, a spokesman for the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.

Said Dennis Lemma, Chief Deputy with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office,

“George Zimmerman was charged Monday with aggravated assault, domestic violence battery and criminal mischief, after an incident at his girlfriend’s home in central Florida.”

Zimmerman has been accused by his estranged wife Shellie of pulling a gun on her and a family member and has been stopped a few times for traffic offenses since he was acquitted for the murder of Trayvon Martin.

Boy they say blood lust is a powerful thing….no repercussions causes those who are weak to feel empowered. Just saying.

The Urban Daily will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

